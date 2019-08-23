Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (L) unveil the Vietnam Book of Innovation 2019 at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Book of Innovation 2019 was made public in Hanoi on August 23, introducing 74 outstanding scientific-technological research projects and solutions selected from 141 entries submitted by ministries, sectors, organisations and localities.Addressing the launching ceremony, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man said the works mentioned in the book have proved their use in their respective areas.Many of the solutions have contributed to enhancing the living conditions of the community, promoting economic development, protecting the environment, improving health care and education service quality, boosting agricultural production, ensuring defence, saving energy, and increasing competitiveness of goods, he said.Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked the VFF to continue working to promote innovation to increase productivity, quality, efficiency and international integration, and timely honour enterprises, organisations, and individuals leading the research and application of innovative initiatives and technology.A database on innovation, initiatives, creations and ideas should be built, along with the multiplying of good models in the field, she suggested.At the ceremony, the NA leader, the President of the VFF Central Committee, the Minister of Science and Technology and delegates presented awards to authors of research works and solutions featured in the Vietnam Book of Innovation 2019.Among the honoured works are a project on installing automatic fire fighting system in armored tanks; a technique to interfere in coronary arteries through the skin to treat chest pain; and the application of IBM watso for oncology - an artificial intelligence software - to support cancer treatment.-VNA