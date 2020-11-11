Politics NA adopts Resolution on 2021 socio-economic development plan The 14th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on socio-economic development plans for 2021 during its 10th session in Hanoi on November 11.

Politics Dak Lak beefs up engagement with Russian localities The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak held a teleconference with Russia’s Saint Petersburg city, Leningrad Oblast and Vologda Oblast on November 10 to discuss potential cooperation.

Politics Infographic Vietnam's hallmarks in ASEAN Since it's official membership to the Association of Southeast Asian Region (ASEAN) in 1995, Vietnam has made remarkable contributions to the regional bloc.

Politics Q&A session held democratically, responsibly: NA chair The Q&A session of the 14th National Assembly (NA)’s 10th sitting wrapped up on the morning of November 10 after two and a half days and were held in a democratic, straightforward, and responsible atmosphere, with a focus on the implementation of NA resolutions on specialised supervision.