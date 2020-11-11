Vietnam Border Defence Law adopted
Legislators press buttons to vote on the Vietnam Border Defence Law on November 11 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Border Defence Law was approved by the National Assembly on November 11, part of the ongoing 10th session in Hanoi.
As many as 456 of the 462 legislators present at the plenary meeting voted in favour of the law, which consists of six chapters with 36 articles that regulate the border defence policies, principles, tasks, activities, force, and responsibilities of agencies, organisations, and individuals.
The draft law was discussed via videoconference by NA deputies on October 21.
A report explaining amendments to this bill also showed that most of the legislators agreed on the draft.
The Vietnam Border Defence Law is scheduled to start taking effect on January 1, 2022. Meanwhile, the ordinance on border guards No. 02/1997/PL-UBTVQH9, issued by the 9th-tenure NA Standing Committee in 1997, will expire on the date this law comes into force./.