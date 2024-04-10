Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (R) and Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira . (Photo: VNA)

Trung suggested the two sides increase all-level delegations in all the Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy channels, work to raise the efficiency of cooperation across spheres, and enhance coordination at international forums.The CPV wishes for stronger relations with political parties in Brazil, including the Brazilian Workers' Party and the Brazilian Communist Party, he said.Vieira said Brazil highly valued Vietnam’s reform successes as well as its role and position, and agreed on directions and measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordination at international forums.The two sides will uphold Party relations and people-to-people diplomacy to reinforce the bilateral relations, he said./.