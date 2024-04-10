Vietnam, Brazil attach importance to bilateral ties
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira reiterated the significance of the Vietnam-Brazil relationship in the foreign relations of each country at their talks in Hanoi on April 10.
At the talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in Hanoi on April 10. (Photo: VNA)
Son said Vieira’s official visit to Vietnam from April 9-11 will contribute to consolidating and enhancing the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, towards advancing it in the context of the 35th anniversary of the bilateral ties this year.
Son called on Brazil, a member of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), to push ahead with the launch of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the bloc.
The minister expressed his belief that with its reputation, role and experience, Brazil will successfully host the G20 Summit.
For his part, Vieira praised Vietnam’s foreign policy, international integration and socio-economic achievements, and affirmed that Brazil always attaches importance and wishes to foster its relations with Vietnam, and this visit is one of the concrete steps to implement the orientation.
Both officials spoke highly of the positive progress of the bilateral relationship in politics, diplomacy, economy and trade, as well as cooperation at international multilateral forums, and in security, defence, agriculture, science-technology, culture, and people-to-people exchange.
Notably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Brazil in September 2023 has opened up many new cooperation opportunities, they said, adding Brazil is Vietnam's largest trade partner in Latin America with a turnover of more than 7.1 billion USD in last year.
They held that potential remains for the two sides to boost their cooperation, especially in the fields of climate change response, green and sustainable development, environmental protection, digital transformation, and Halal food production.
On the foundation of the good traditional friendship, the two sides will strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, towards the establishment of a strategic partnership, for the sake of their people, and for peace, stability and development in the two regions.
The ministers concurred to carry forward the meetings of the joint committee, and political consultations at the deputy foreign minister level, and put in place the agreement between the two diplomatic academies.
They highlighted joint efforts in maintaining close cooperation and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums such as the United Nations, G20, G77, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), and noted their hope that the two countries will contribute to promoting cooperation between each country and Southeast Asia and Latin America, as well as between ASEAN and Latin America.
The same day, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung hosted a reception for the Brazilian minister.
Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung (R) and Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira. (Photo: VNA)Trung suggested the two sides increase all-level delegations in all the Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy channels, work to raise the efficiency of cooperation across spheres, and enhance coordination at international forums.
The CPV wishes for stronger relations with political parties in Brazil, including the Brazilian Workers' Party and the Brazilian Communist Party, he said.
Vieira said Brazil highly valued Vietnam’s reform successes as well as its role and position, and agreed on directions and measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and coordination at international forums.
The two sides will uphold Party relations and people-to-people diplomacy to reinforce the bilateral relations, he said./.