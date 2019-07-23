Ho Thi Thu Hien after taking bronze at the 16th Asian Karate Federation Senior Championships which closed on Sunday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

(Photo: baohatinh.vn)

Vietnam won three bronze medals at the 16th Asian Karate Federation Senior Championships which closed in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on July 21.Two medals went to the kata (performance) athletes and one for the kumite (combat) team.The first medal went to Nguyen Thi Phuong in the women's kata event. Phuong shared third place with Sadeghi Dastak Fatemeh of Iran. They were behind Shimizu Kiyou of Japan and Lau Mo Sheung Grace from Hong Kong.Phuong, Le Thi Khanh Ly and Luu Thi Thu Uyen then placed third in the women's team kata event.Ho Thi Thu Hien, Dinh Thi Huong, Trang Cam Lanh and Le Thi Thu Thao claimed the last medal for Vietnam in the women's team kumite after losing in the semi-final.The championships lured more than 300 participants from 33 countries and territories.Japan topped the medal tally with six golds, followed by Iran (five) and Uzbekitan (three).Vietnam sent 13 competitors and finished in 13th. - VNA