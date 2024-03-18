World Thailand considers simplifying procedures for migrant workers to celebrate Songkran festival Migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar who plan to go home during the Songkran holidays or any time between April 1 and May 15 will not need a re-entry permit, if a proposal by Thailand's Labour Ministry is approved by the Cabinet.

World Philippines has highest rate of female senior managers: survey A recent survey by London-based Grant Thornton - a global accounting group - shows that the Philippines takes the top spot among 28 countries in a ranking of the percentage of women in senior management.

World Thailand strives to curb air pollution in tourist hotspot Chiang Mai Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on March 16 vowed to tackle air pollution at the country’s tourism hotspot of Chiang Mai, which had the worst air quality in the world for the two previous days.