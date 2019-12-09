Vietnam Buddhist Academy marks 35th founding anniversary
The Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City marked its 35th founding anniversary with a ceremony on December 8.
Delegates at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Ho Chi Minh City marked its 35th founding anniversary with a ceremony on December 8 with the attendance of many local officials, dignitaries of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and the Great Supreme Patriarch of Cambodia Tep Vong.
Delivering his congratulations to the academy, head of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs Vu Chien Thang stressed that the achievements during the academy’s 35-year operation testify to the development of Buddhist education and training, as well as reflect the care of the Party and State for the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s human resources training.
The official expressed his hope that the academy will expand international cooperation towards becoming a Buddhism study centre of the world and the Southeast Asian region.
Over its 35-year history, the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCM City has trained 8,621 monks and nuns, with 4,739 already graduating. Most students who graduated from the school are teaching at Buddhist schools nationwide or holding positions in the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. Many of them have become deputies of the National Assembly, People’s Councils and Vietnam Fatherland Front committees at all levels.
The academy has also actively joined in the organization of several major international Buddhist events in Vietnam, including the three UN Vesak Day celebrations and the 11th Sakyadhita International Conference for Buddhist Women.
On the occasion, the academy received several certificates of merit from the Prime Minister, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha./.