Vietnam Buddhist Sangha offers medical aid for India’s COVID-19 fight
At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has handed over medical supplies worth 1.8 billion VND (78,320 USD) to help the India government and people battle COVID-19.
Speaking at the handover ceremony on May 18 in Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the VBS Executive Council Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon expressed his sympathy for the suffering and losses of Indian Buddhists and people due to the ravages of the pandemic.
The VBS called on Buddhist monks, nuns and followers and people around Vietnam to support their Indian counterparts to overcome the difficulties, he added.
Nhon underlined that the aid to the Indian people is part of activities marking the UN Day of Vesak this year, upholding the spirit of “the haves helping the have-nots” and nurturing the sound traditional relations between the people of the two countries.
On behalf of the Indian Government and its people, Indian Consul General in HCM City Madan Mohan Sethi expressed his gratitude to the VBS and Buddhist monks, nuns and followers and people in Vietnam for their assistance in the fight against COVID-19, and pledged to deliver the aid to the needy.
He also vowed to spare no effort in further strengthening the solidarity and friendship between the people of India and Vietnam.
During the handover ceremony, Nhon also presented the token of 75 ventilators and oxygen concentrators to the Consul General.
An additional 45 ventilators and oxygen concentrators will soon be handed over to the Indian Consulate General in HCM City.
Previously, the VBS also presented 100 ventilators and 50 oxygen concentrators worth 14 billion VND to the Embassy of India during a ceremony in Hanoi on May 12./.