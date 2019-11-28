Vietnam Buddhist Sangha presents rice to Mozambique
The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) Central Committee recently handed over 100 tonnes of rice to Mozambique in Maputo to aid people affected by tropical storms in the country’s central region.
Venerable Thich Dong Hue (centre, left), member of the Executive Council of the VBS Central Committee, and General Director Augusta Maita of the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC) of Mozambique (centre, right). (Photo: VNA)
Present at the handover ceremony were General Director Augusta Maita of the National Disaster Management Institute (INGC) of Mozambique and Venerable Thich Dong Hue, member of the Executive Council of the VBS Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Buddhist Association in Mozambique, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Le Huy Hoang.
Venerable Thich Dong Hue said he expects 100 tonnes of high-quality rice in relief from Vietnam will help the victims overcome their hardships.
Ambassador Hoang underlined the support of the Vietnamese government and people for Mozambique, saying he hopes those affected will soon recover and return to normal life.
INGC General Director August Maita expressed her appreciation and gratitude for the VBS, the government and Buddhist followers in Vietnam.
Natural disasters claimed the lives of 714 Mozambicans during the rainy season between 2018 and 2019, 648 of whom were killed by tropical cyclones Idai and Kenneth in March and April./.