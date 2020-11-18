Vietnam - Bulgaria diplomatic ties marked in Hanoi
The Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association (VBFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in coordination with the Embassy of Bulgaria in Vietnam held a ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations (1950-2020).
Participants at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Chairwoman of VUFO Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga highlighted the sound development of Vietnam – Bulgaria traditional friendship and cooperation across the fields, noting that Bulgaria was one of the first ten countries in the world officially establishing diplomatic relations with Vietnam.
The bilateral relations have been strengthened across fields from politics – diplomacy, economics-trade, defence – security, science – technology, education – training, to culture, sports and tourism, she said.
Bulgaria is among European Union (EU) countries leading in ratifying the EU-Vietnam Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation (PCA), as well as promoting the signing and ratification of the EU- Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), she said.
She underlined the significance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two nations and their mutual support and coordination at multilateral forums and in solving global issues, especially in the context of complicated developments in the region and the world.
For her part, Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Marinela Petkova said over the past 70 years, the Bulgaria – Vietnam relationship has been bolstered unceasingly for the sake of the two countries’ people.
Bulgaria and Vietnam boast great potential to develop an advanced, comprehensive and multilateral cooperation relationship, she stressed.
The two countries need an agenda that emphasises the promotion of people-to-people and cultural exchange, and education cooperation, which are key areas to further enhance the bilateral ties, she said.
On the occasion, the VBFA presented a number of prizes to those who sent their writings and photos to compile the book “Bulgaria memory” – the publication reflects diplomatic activities between the two nations, as well as the deep, sincere feelings and gratitude to Bulgaria of Vietnamese people who have worked, studied and lived in the European country./.