Vietnam - Bulgaria traditional friendship relations
The official visit to Bulgaria by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue from September 24-26 aims to further strengthen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries in general and cooperation between the two parliaments in particular.
InfographicVietnam gets major haul at 2023 World Travel Awards
Vietnam was honoured in 45 categories of the 2023 World Travel Awards, one of the leading tourism awards in Asia, which is dubbed as the “Oscars of Tourism”.
InfographicVietnam - Bangladesh traditional friendship
Since Vietnam - Bangladesh diplomatic relations were established on February 2, 1973, bilateral ties have been consolidated and continually grown.
InfographicNine global conferences of young parliamentarians
The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, to be hosted by the Vietnamese National Assembly from September 14-17, is expected to promote the role of young parliamentarians in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).
InfographicVietnam, UK celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Vietnam and the UK officially established diplomatic relations on September 11, 1973. Over the course of the past 50 years, the relationship has been continually strengthened and developed, especially after the two countries upgraded relations to a Strategic Partnership in September 2010.
InfographicVietnam - US Comprehensive Partnership
28 years since the official establishment of diplomatic relations and 10 years since the establishment of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Partnership, Vietnam-US relations have seen comprehensive, substantive, and in-depth progress, making positive contributions to security, peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
InfographicVietnam, Japan boast extensive strategic partnership
Vietnam and Japan officially established diplomatic relations on September 21, 1973, and bilateral ties have developed in the time since and are currently at their best stage to date, developing strongly and comprehensively in all fields.