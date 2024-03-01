Vietnam calls for breakthrough measures for CLV development triangle area
At the 13th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on CLV Development Triangle Area. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam should outline breakthrough measures for infrastructure and human resources development as well as institutional reform so as to carry out and build cooperation plans for the Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said on March 1.
While chairing the 13th Meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on CLV Development Triangle Area in Attapeu province, Laos, with Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongphosi and Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, he stressed that Vietnam always treasures the relations with the two neighbours and takes this as a strategic mission and top priority in the country’s foreign policy.
The CLV Development Triangle Area, established 25 years ago, has contributed to promoting socio-economic development, regional connectivity as well as exchanges among parliaments, governments, organisations, and peoples through comprehensive cooperation across transport, telecommunications, energy, trade, investment, industry, finance-banking, agriculture, tourism and healthcare, among others, he said.
However, he pointed out that the results still lag behind expectation and have not created breakthroughs for the development of localities in the region.
Against this backdrop, he suggested the countries prioritise resources to build key transport routes for cargo delivery to ports and shopping malls, and work out harmonious measures to develop human resources with a view to attracting investments, especially in areas of their strengths such as high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, mining, and tourism.
In the meantime, they should pen action plans to accelerate the effective implementation of the agreements signed in the cooperation framework of the Development Triangle Area, and study to concretise and adopt special policies for the area to encourage trade and investment, focusing on border trade and economic and infrastructure development in border areas.
It is necessary to simplify procedures for cross-border transport of goods, preservation of agricultural products and quality verification to reduce labour and transport costs, he said, adding the countries should create favourable conditions for projects in high-tech agriculture, solar and wind power energy. and exploiting and processing industries.
He also laid a stress on the significance to rapidly and effective carry out an action plan to connect the three economies to improve competitive edge, lure foreign investments, and narrow the development gap with other ASEAN member states.
According to Dung, besides economy, the countries should pay due attention to strengthening cooperation in security-foreign affairs, society and environment, and stepping up provincial-level collaboration.
At the meeting, the ministers recognised the positive cooperation of the three countries to complete a report to review the implementation of the master plan on socio-economic development of the area until 2020 and put forth a draft vision for the area until 2030 and beyond. They agreed to submit the report and proposal to the 12th CLV Summit on Development Triangle Area in Cambodia this year.
They spoke highly of the countries’ efforts in carrying out the Agreement on Trade Promotion and Facilitation in the CLV Development Triangle, and asked competent agencies and localities to enhance trade promotion activities and attract enterprises from outside to land investment in the area.
Additionally, they encouraged the CLV nations to work closely with one another to seek support or financial resources for development projects, especially the realisation of the Action Plan for CLV Economic Connectivity up to 2030.
The ministers reaffirmed the resolve to bolster cooperation in foreign affairs and security through the existing CLV cooperation mechanisms as well as other bilateral cooperation frameworks to ensure peace, stability, cooperation, sustainable development, and prosperity in the area.
Delegates at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Furthermore, they also agreed to collaborate in climate change response, biodiversity protection, and development of the green and circular economy, among others, to contribute to the sustainable and comprehensive development in the area and the three countries as a whole.
The CLV Development Triangle Area covers four Cambodian provinces (Ratanakiri, Stung Treng, Mondulkiri, Kratie), four Lao provinces (Attapeu, Salavan, Sekong, Champasak), and five Vietnamese provinces (Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Binh Phuoc).
It was set up to enhance solidarity and cooperation among the three countries to ensure security, political stability, poverty alleviation, and socio-economic development in the area. Over the past 25 years, Vietnamese businesses have injected more than 3.7 billion USD in 110 projects in the area./.