Politics Vietnam, Ireland to forge cooperation in numerous spheres Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense of Ireland Micheál Martin agreed on orientations and measures to strengthen the relations between the two countries in the time ahead, during their talks in Ireland on February 29.

Politics HCM City pledges to contribute to enhancement of Vietnam-Japan ties: Official Ho Chi Minh City commits to continuing exerting efforts for the promotion of the Vietnam - Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said at a ceremony held by the Japanese Consulate General in the city on February 29 to celebrate Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s 64th birthday (February 23).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.