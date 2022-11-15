World Algeria hosts 20th national Vovinam championship The 20th National Vietnamese Traditional Martial Arts (Vovinam) Championship of Algeria has opened in Tizi-Ouzou province, gathering 559 athletes from 91 clubs across the country.

World Vietnam an important partner of Thailand, Southeast Asia: Thai official Vietnam is a highly important partner in terms of economy, politics, and strategy to not only Thailand but also the entire Southeast Asia, Spokesman of the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tanee Sangrat has said.

World Cambodian media highlight Vietnamese Prime Minister’s official visit to Cambodia Major press agencies of Cambodia such as the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), the National Television, daily newspapers Rasmei Kampuchea and Khmer Times, and e-newspapers have spotlighted Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9, and his activities during the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits in Phnom Penh from November 8-13.

ASEAN Thailand proposes ideas for regional economic recovery Thailand, the APEC 2022 Chair, is showing close coordination with other countries in Southeast Asia to promote the region’s post-pandemic economic recovery, while proposing initiatives to foster the regional economic recovery, according to Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikorndej Balankura.