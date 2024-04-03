World Indonesia spots Sumatran tiger wandering on road Indonesia’s Bengkulu-Lampung Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) has confirmed that a Sumatran tiger had been seen wandering on the Tanggamus-Krui Pesisir Barat bypass road in Lampung Province.

World Indonesian children urged to engage in three hours of daily physical activities It is necessary to develop a three-hour timeframe for physical activities for children every day to ensure their growth and development, an Indonesian physical and pediatric expert said on April 2.

World Thailand approves increase in budget deficit The Thai cabinet has approved a plan to increase the 2025 budget deficit by 153 billion THB (3.6 billion USD), a move aimed at stimulating the economy which is lagging its peers in the region.

World Singapore hands down first conviction in money laundering case A Singaporean court sentenced Cambodian national Su Wenqiang to 13 months in jail after he pleaded guilty on April 2 to money laundering.