Politics Vietnam, WB address bottlenecks in project implementation Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang lauded the World Bank (WB) for its continued support in mobilising funding for development projects in Vietnam at a reception in Hanoi on March 13 for WB Country Director Carolyn Turk.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 13 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party leader chairs meeting of personnel sub-committee of 14th National Congress Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chaired a meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress in Hanoi on March 13.

Politics HCM City hopes to boost cooperation in digital transformation with Sweden Ho Chi Minh City is ready to create the best possible conditions for Swedish enterprises to explore investment and business opportunities in the city, especially in digital transformation, green and sustainable development.