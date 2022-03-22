Politics Vietnam active at 144th IPU Assembly, related meetings A delegation of the National Assembly (NA) headed by Chairman of its Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha has joined the forums of young and women parliamentarians as part of the 144th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-144) and related meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

Politics World Bank a highly important development partner of Vietnam: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President for East Asia and Pacific Manuela V. Ferro in Hanoi on March 21, affirming that the Vietnamese Government always views the WB as a good friend and a highly important development partner.

Politics Vietnam reaches mutual recognition of ‘vaccine passports’ with 17 countries Vietnam had reached agreement on the mutual recognition of “vaccine passports” with 17 countries as of March 17, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics President suggests Vietnam, Malaysia take advantage of FTAs President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recommended Vietnam and Malaysia capitalise on free trade agreements of which both are members, particularly the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).