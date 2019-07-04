Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam suggests that all activities in the East Sea should respect sovereignty and legitimate and legal interests of countries and observe international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, contributing to regional peace, security, stability and cooperation.The statement was made by Vietnamese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang while answering reporters’ queries on Vietnam’s response to China’s recent missile test in the East Sea on July 4.She said Vietnam is interested in and keeping a close watch on this incident.-VNA