World Malaysia focuses on expanding trade with EU, ASEAN Malaysia is calling on the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC) to work more closely to further explore the full potential of the country and the wider region, the country's Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has said.

ASEAN ASEAN special envoy to visit Myanmar this month ASEAN special envoy, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, will make his second trip to Myanmar, on June 29-30 to follow up on the implementation of the ASEAN five-point consensus (5PC).

ASEAN Vietnam attends 28th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China should utilise their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in late November 2021, to cope with traditional and non-traditional challenges amid the present complicated situation, Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam, has said.