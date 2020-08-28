Politics Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years and had chances to meet with leaders and representatives of diplomatic corps of 193 UN member states.

Politics Diplomacy contributes greatly to promoting international cooperation: Deputy PM In the period of “Doi Moi” (renewal) and international integration, diplomacy has paved the way for and developing cooperative relationships between Vietnam and other countries and territories worldwide, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Politics Diplomatic sector goes along with nation’s destiny Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the diplomatic sector’s important contributions to the cause of nation building and safeguarding over the past 75 years while emphasising the necessity to modernise diplomacy, in an article marking the sector’s 75th anniversary on August 28.

Politics Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19 The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998. The Vietnamese delegation, led by National Assembly Chairman Nong Duc Manh, attended the event.