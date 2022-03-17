Vietnam calls on sides to ease tensions in Ukraine
As a traditional friend of both Russia and Ukraine, Vietnam hopes that the sides will exercise restraint, ease tensions and continue dialogue efforts to seek a long-term solution in conformity with international law, with legitimate interests of each side taken into account, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has said.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam stands ready to join hands with the international community to contribute to the process, Son told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba during his separate phone talks with them on March 15 and 16, respectively.
He affirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance that international disputes and differences should be addressed by peaceful measures in line with basic principles of the UN Charter and international law, especially those on respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.
The FM suggested Russia and Ukraine continue to organise humanitarian corridors and take measures to ensure safety for civilians, including Vietnamese people in Ukraine, helping them to evacuate from battle zones.
For their part, the FMs of Russia and Ukraine expressed their wish to maintain and enhance cooperation with Vietnam, and pledged to try their best to facilitate the evacuation of Vietnamese citizens.
Son called on Russia to further create optimal conditions for Vietnamese in the country to stabilise their lives, production and business.
On losses to people in Ukraine, Son stressed that Vietnam backs international efforts to provide humanitarian aid for them, saying Vietnam will resume exchanges and cooperation with Ukraine after peace and stability are restored in Ukraine./.
