Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang (R) receives Gen. Siek Socheat, head of the border affairs office of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s armed forces and border guards in particular always treasure solidarity, friendship and cooperation with neighbouring countries, including Cambodia, to build borderlines of peace and development, said Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang.

Giang, who is also Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), made the statement while receiving Gen. Siek Socheat, head of the border affairs office of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces in Hanoi on April 24.

He also affirmed that the General Staff of the VPA has worked to create favourable conditions for the efficient cooperation between the two sides, contributing to the countries’ efforts to ensure security and defence.

Gen. Siek Socheat informed his host on the results of his earlier working session with the Vietnam Border Guard High Command. Accordingly, the two sides agreed to continue to exchange information and patrols, maintain order and security in border areas, while assisting relevant agencies in border demarcation and marker planting as scheduled by the two governments.-VNA