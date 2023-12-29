Vietnam, Cambodia deepen cooperation among legislative bodies
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang hands over office equipment worth 100,000 USD – the gift from the National Assembly of Vietnam, to representatives of the Cambodian Senate on December 29. (Photo:VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang handed over office equipment worth 100,000 USD – the gift from the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, to representatives of the Cambodian Senate at a ceremony in Phnom Penh on December 29.
Speaking at the event, Secretary General of the Senate of Cambodia Oum Sarith thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for collaborating and coordinating support activities and cooperation programmes between the two countries' legislative bodies in recent times.
Based on the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their legislative bodies, the Vietnamese NA has regularly supported the Cambodian Senate from its first tenure, Sarith said, adding that the assistance has contributed to improving the effectiveness of the professional work and operations of the Cambodian parliament.
Valuing the lasting solidarity between the two legislative bodies, the Governments and peoples of Cambodia and Vietnam, Sarith expressed his commitment to continue strengthening deeper and more sustainable cooperation between the Cambodian Senate and the Vietnamese NA.
For his part, Ambassador Tang said he hopes that the Cambodian Senate will effectively use the office equipment, thus improving the effectiveness of professional work in its units.
On the threshold of the New Year 2024, the Vietnamese diplomat delivered greetings to the Cambodian Senate and wished them a year full of success. He showed his hope that the relationship between the Vietnamese and Cambodian legislative bodies will be further intensified in the coming time./.