Politics Binh Duong province hopes for stronger ties with Japan Secretary of the Binh Duong Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi met with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on March 17, pledging continued support for Japanese investors to reap more successes in the southern province.

Politics Vietnam attends extraordinary session of Ministerial Conference of Francophonie As a member of the Francophone community, Vietnam has made efforts to contribute to common goals to cope with new challenges, Vietnamese Ambassador to France and Representative of Vietnam to the Francophonie Dinh Toan Thang affirmed at the 40th extraordinary session of the Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Dominican Republic strongly inter-connected: Ambassador Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Vietnam Francisco Rodríguez highlighted the close-knit relations between the two nations while addressing a ceremony to commemorate his country’s first President Juan Bosch at Hoa Binh (Peace) Park in Hanoi on March 17.