Vietnam, Cambodia foster cooperation in military strategic research
Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, head of the Vietnam Institute for Defence Strategy, had a working session with a delegation from the Department of Military Strategic Research under the General Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces led by General Meas Vanna in Hanoi on November 7.
An overview of the conference (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Major General Vu Cuong Quyet, head of the Vietnam Institute for Defence Strategy, had a working session with a delegation from the Department of Military Strategic Research under the General Command of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces led by General Meas Vanna in Hanoi on November 7.
Quyet congratulated Cambodia on its achievements so far and highlighted the fruitful defence cooperation between the two countries over the years which he said has become one of the important pillars of the Vietnam-Cambodia relations.
He noted that collaboration in strategic research has received great attention from the two Ministries of National Defence and the two militaries.
For his part, General Meas Vanna thanked the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam and the Vietnam People’s Army for their support to the Ministry of National Defence and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces over the years.
He said he believes that the solidarity between the two militaries will continue to be further fostered in the future.
At the working session, the two sides discussed the security and political situation in the region and the world to serve their performance in conducting research and giving strategic advice.
They also evaluated the outcomes of their cooperation activities and orientations for their collaboration in the time to come, thus contributing to further bolster their relations and the promotion of the Vietnam-Cambodian defence partnership./.