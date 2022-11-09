Business 16.08 billion USD needed to upgrade seaport system: workshop Vietnam will need nearly 400 trillion VND (16.08 billion USD) to upgrade its seaport system by 2030, heard a workshop held by the Ministry of Transport in Hanoi on November 8.

Travel WTM 2022 a good chance for Vietnam to promote tourism Along with seeking partnership in the UK and Europe, Vietnamese travel firms and localities attending the World Travel Market (WTM) in London from November 7-9 have promoted the image of Vietnam as an attractive, friendly and safe destination for international tourists.

Business Property market faces liquidity, other severe problems: HoREA The property market is “struggling and risks falling into a slump,” Le Hoang Chau, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association, has warned.

Business Reference exchange rate stays unchanged on November 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,688 VND/USD on November 9, unchanged from the previous day.