Vietnam, Cambodia foster partnership in post, telecoms, digital transformation
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung had a working session with Cambodian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth in Phnom Penh on November 8, seeking ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of post, telecommunications, and digital transformation.
Phnom Penh (VNA) –
In the session, held within the framework of the ongoing official visit to Cambodia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the two ministers briefed each other on the situation, management policies, strategic orientations, opportunities and challenges in developing digital infrastructure system and promoting digital transformation in their countries.
They agreed that their collaboration priorities in the future will include institution cooperation and experience exchange on the building and completion of the legal environment in the field, and the creation of optimal conditions for the promotion of investment, renovation and digital startups.
They concurred to expand their partnership to digital human resources, digital skill improvement, and the popularisation through the organisation of training courses and the sharing of training programmes and documents, while supporting each other in developing digital platforms, especially the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) for online training.
The two ministers also agreed to increase the sharing of initiatives and effective methods in digital transformation, while jointly holding programmes and conferences to exchange experience and connect digital technology firms of both sides and encourage them to implement digital transformation projects together.
The two sides will create favourable conditions for businesses in the field of telecommunications and digital technology of both sides to foster their partnership, contributing to reinforcing the cooperation and friendship between the two countries, they affirmed.
At the working session, leaders of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group delivered a report on its business performance and contributions of the Viettel Cambodia and Metfone to the socio-economic development of the host country./.
