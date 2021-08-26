Politics Recovered COVID patients join the frontlines in HCM City Many recovered Covid-19 patients have joined the fight against the pandemic in Ho Chi Minh City, which is the epicentre of the current outbreak. Their presence at hospitals gives strength to doctors and patients battling the virus.

Politics Vietnam-Thailand 45-year ties highlighted at online event The 45-year ties between Vietnam and Thailand were highlighted at an online conference jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok, the Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnam Diplomatic Academy on August 26.

Politics PM asks for continued support to HCM City during pandemic peak Ho Chi Minh City must ensure sufficient supply of food, social welfare and health care services for residents during the lockdown period to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Capital cities of Vietnam, Laos foster multi-faceted cooperation Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung hosted a reception for Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang on August 26.