Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos bolster audit cooperation
State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh attended the 9th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam with the theme of auditing budget collecting via IT system held via videoconference on August 26.
State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh attends the 9th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - State Auditor General of Vietnam Tran Sy Thanh attended the 9th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam with the theme of auditing budget collecting via IT system held via videoconference on August 26.
In his opening remarks, State Auditor General of Laos Malaithong Kommasith emphasised that cooperation between the three national audit agencies has achieved many good results in recent years. In particular, environmental audit, an important new sphere initiated by the State Audit of Vietnam, has been well implemented, contributing greatly to the goal of sustainable development in Indochina.
Meanwhile, State Auditor General of Cambodia Kim Som Suor affirmed that this meeting was a testament to the strong will and determination of the three institutions in boosting cooperation and exchanging experience.
Sharing the same view, Thanh said that this event created favourable conditions for the three audit institutions to improve the professional capacity of their auditors through the sharing of professional knowledge and experience, and enhance mutual understanding and promote cohesion among them, thus helping to consolidate and encourage good governance in the three Indochinese countries.
The officials all agreed that this meeting’s theme conforms to the general development trend of the world and has special significance in the context of the spread of COVID-19 in the region.
The Vietnamese Auditor General said that the exploitation of audit data through the IT system with supporting tools will help the audit of budget revenue not be limited by geographical distance, time and space.
Accordingly, the auditors can audit any records at the tax offices, and the State Audit Office can also use resources effectively and save time and human resources in the data mining process./.