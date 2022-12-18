Business Domestic car market sees sluggish sales in year-end sale season While normally a positive time for car sales, this year the domestic automobile market is seeing gloomy days as Tet approaches, according to local car experts.

Business Prime Minister chairs fifth Vietnam Economic Forum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the plenary session of the fifth Vietnam Economic Forum in Hanoi on December 17.

Business Over 90% of Tra fish on sale in US are from Vietnam More than 90% of Tra fish (Pangasius hypophthalmus) available in the US market comes from Vietnam, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in the US Do Ngoc Hung citing statistics from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).