President of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Vu Mao speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 9 to mark the 65th Independence Day of Cambodia (November 9, 1953 - 2018).President of the association Vu Mao congratulated Cambodian people on their attainments across the board and expressed his belief that the new Cambodian Government will guide Cambodia to new achievements.He said Vietnam and Cambodia have enjoyed the time-honoured solidarity, friendship and cooperation fostered by their people and generations of leaders and their relations have been growing across fields.The two countries successfully organized the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2017 with many significant activities held across localities, he said.The Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association has over the past 40 years played as a bridge connecting people of the two countries and worked closely with relevant agencies to launch practical and meaningful activities to enhance mutual understanding, friendship, and all-faceted cooperation between the two countries.Cambodia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Prak Nguon Hong said under the visionary reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the dynamic leadership of the Cambodian Royal Government led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, Cambodia posted a stable GDP growth rate of around 7 percent a year in the past decade and Cambodians earned an average annual income of 1,435 USD each as by 2017.The diplomat said he is happy with the growing friendship and cooperation between the countries, emphasising that the noble sacrifice of the two nations made their traditional friendship and solidarity an invaluable heritage that is constantly consolidated for the robust development and prosperity of each country.On behalf of the Cambodian Royal Government, Ambassador Prak Nguon Hong offered profound thanks to the Party, Government, army and people of Vietnam for their wholehearted assistance and sacrifice to free Cambodians from the Pol Pot genocidal regime in 1979 and bring independence, happiness, and prosperity to Cambodia today.-VNA