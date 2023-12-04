Business Vietnam among 10 biggest construction ceramic producing countries Vietnam is among the 10 biggest producers of construction ceramics and has the fourth largest ceramic tile output, according to Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh.

Videos Tien Giang’s durian growers posting big profits Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang are busy harvesting their durians at the moment. Thanks to high selling prices, their durian trees are expected to bring in profit for 2023 of over 57,740 USD per ha, or 21,777 USD higher than last year.

Business Ministry ready to support partnerships between Vietnamese, Belgian firms The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and relevant ministries and sectors of Vietnam are ready to work with the Belgian side to effectively support cooperation activities between the two countries’ enterprises, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien told a bilateral business forum in Brussels on December 1.

Business PM meets Danish, UK energy groups’ representatives on COP28 sidelines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met representatives from the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partner (CIP) and the Enteprize Energy Group (EE) – two of the leading energy groups of Denmark and the UK respectively - in Dubai on December 3, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).