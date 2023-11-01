Politics Party official visits Sweden to seek closer cooperation Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission paid a working visit to Sweden from October 28 – November 1.

Politics Dominican Republic wants to enhance collaboration with Vietnam: ambassador The Dominican Republic (DR) and Vietnam have great potential to continue developing their relations to a higher level, in the fields of diplomacy, trade, science, agriculture, education, telecommunications, tourism, sports and culture, said DR Ambassador to Vietnam Jaime Francisco Rodríguez on November 1.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Mongolian President begins State visit to Vietnam Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia arrived in Hanoi at noon on November 1, beginning their five-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.