Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Secretary of Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee expelled from Party The Party Central Committee decided to expel Secretary of the Hai Duong Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Pham Xuan Thang from the Party during the first working day of its sixth plenum in Hanoi on October 3.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts outgoing RoK ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Park Noh-wan, in Hanoi on October 3.

Politics Vietnam attends Seoul workshop on politics development in Asia A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam attended the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP)’s workshop with the theme of developing politics in Asia via political parties, which was held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, from September 28-30.