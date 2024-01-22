Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics German President’s Vietnam visit an impetus for bilateral ties: Ambassador The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will create an impetus for the bilateral relations to reach a new height, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner has said.

Politics Vietnam fosters diplomatic ties with Romania, Hungary Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu in Bucharest on January 21 (local time), as part of the official visit to the European country by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnam navigates headwinds to move forward The joyful atmosphere on those days is a result of Vietnam’s successful navigation through the challenging year of 2023, marked with positive developments.