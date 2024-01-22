Vietnam, Canada launch military training on exercise planning process
At a training session for bomb and mine clearance. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, in collaboration with relevant agencies and units, on January 22 launched a training course on exercise planning process in 2024 between Vietnam and Canada.
This is the third time Vietnam and Canada have co-hosted an international intensive training course at the Vietnamese department.
The course from January 19 to February 2 aims to equip knowledge and skills about the exercise planning process for officers of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and partner countries within the framework of Canada's Military Training and Cooperation Programme (MTCP). The aim is to improve the capacity of organising international intensive training courses and developing a contingent of lecturers on UN peacekeeping, thus contributing to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Canada and international partners in the field of peacekeeping.
Canadian Defence Attaché in Vietnam Lieutenant Colonel Paul Payne said that the training course will introduce trainees to the exercise planning process based on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)’s training and exercise documents.
Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, said this training course attracted the participation of 37 trainees from nine partner countries of Canada's MTCP, namely Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
In 2018, Vietnam and Canada signed a Memorandum of Understanding on military training cooperation. Since then, more than 130 VPA officers have participated in training in Canada and other countries. The scope of training cooperation between Canada and Vietnam has been expanded from language training and logistics to security training courses./.