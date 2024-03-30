Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng delivers her opening remarks at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Canada’s commitment to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition and goals to achieve net-zero, and its willingness to share its expertise and experiences underscore the depth of collaboration between the two countries, visiting Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng told a workshop in HCM City that ended on March 29.

In her opening remarks at the workshop entitled “Towards Net-zero: Canada-Vietnam Experiences Sharing,” she noted that Canada and Vietnam are both committed to combating climate change and transitioning to a net-zero carbon emissions economy.

“Canada has the expertise to help Vietnam reach its net-zero 2050 targets. From energy storage to biofuel to other greenhouse management solutions, we have the right people who can provide these solutions.

“We want to be your partner of choice in helping you to power a clean and green future,” the minister said.

She noted that Canada was among the countries that helped establish the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) with Vietnam in 2022, adding that the JETP and the Emissions Trading Scheme, which establishes carbon pricing, are expected go a long way to driving investment in clean and green technologies.

What that means is opportunities for even deeper collaboration between the two countries, which would help Vietnam deliver on its climate commitments, she said.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam’s national strategy on climate change outlines measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and the country has stepped up technological innovations to increase energy use efficiency, cut production costs, increase competitiveness, and reduce carbon emissions.

In December 2022 Vietnam agreed to the JETP with the International Partners Group comprising Canada, Denmark, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, the UK and the US, which committed support for Vietnam’s clean energy transition and net-zero goal.

Vietnam seeks cooperation with Canada in its transition to clean and renewable energies and efforts to improve social and economic adaptability and resilience, the deputy minister added.

The two-day workshop was organised by the Canadian embassy in Hanoi, the Canadian consulate general in HCM City and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on the sidelines of the Team Canada Trade Mission to Vietnam led by Ng.

It was attended by hundreds of participants from ministries, provincial governments, research institutions, and commercial entities from Canada and Vietnam and other stakeholders./.