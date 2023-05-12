Health Deputy PM urges ensuring enough vaccines for expanded immunisation programme Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha asked the Ministry of Health to place orders or organise concentrated bidding while calculating vaccine donations to ensure enough vaccines for the expanded immunisation programme, at a working session on May 11.

Health High time to invest in scaling up HPV vaccination: study Comprehensive investment in vaccinations against human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer screening and treatment can yield substantial socio-economic returns and eliminate the disease in Vietnam.

Health Global Fund pledges to help Vietnam fight AIDS, TB, malaria The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is committed to continuing support for Vietnam to put an end to these three diseases, the Fund’s Executive Director Peter Sands said on May 10.

Health Too soon to claim COVID-19 is like seasonal flu: WHO Representative Dr Angela Pratt, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Vietnam, on May 8 said it was too soon to claim that COVID-19 is just seasonal flu despite similarities between the two viruses.