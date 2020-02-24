ASEAN ASEAN foreign ministers talk COVID-19 fight Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended a special meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) in Vientiane on February 20.

World ASEAN’s responsiveness to non-traditional security challenges A joint statement on defence cooperation against disease outbreaks issued at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Retreat (ADMM Retreat) demonstrated the members’ responsiveness to non-traditional security challenges, especially amid the spread of COVID-19 that no country can singlehandedly deal with.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia defence ministers attend informal meeting Defence ministers of ASEAN member nations and Australia attended an informal meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Retreat in Hanoi on February 19 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich.