Politics Symposium spotlights Vietnam’s Declaration of Independence A scientific workshop in Hanoi on September 1 highlighted the significance of the Declaration of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, 75 years ago.

Politics Vietnam’s National Day observed in Mexico The Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico has organised an event marking the 75th National Day (September 2), with the participation of the Vietnamese community in the country.

Politics Sympathy to China over building collapse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 31 cabled a message of sympathy to Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang over a building collapse that caused serious human and material losses in China two days ago.