Delegates pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh is on a visit to China from May 3-5 at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Zhou Qiang to boost the Vietnam-China judicial relations.



On May 3, he paid a courtesy visit to Guo Shengkun, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, who affirmed his support for strengthened cooperation between the judiciary bodies of the two countries. He said he hopes that the ties will become an exemplary partnership.



Binh, for his part, congratulated the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese people on great achievements they made over the four decades of reform, particularly since the Party’s 18th Congress. He also lauded the success of the CPC’s 19th Congress.



Vietnam always attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China and strives to further expand the long-standing relations between the two Parties and States, the Vietnamese chief justice said.



Later on the day, Binh held talks with Zhou Qiang, President of the Supreme People’s Court, which which he briefed on what Vietnam has achieved in judicial reform in recent years. He also proposed the two sides step up their bilateral cooperation in justice, information technology application and personnel training; and exchange experience in developing a national monitoring committee, corruption combat and e-court.



Welcoming Binh to visit China, Zhou recalled the milestones in the two supreme courts’ partnership and outlined positive changes of China’s judicial system alongside challenges it is facing in the new context.



He agreed to foster and deepen the bilateral ties in exchange of judicial precedents, training of judges and application of information technology.



At the end of the talks, the two chief justices inked a new Memorandum of Understanding between their agencies to lay a foundation for increased partnership in the time ahead.-VNA