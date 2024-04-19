Vietnam, China promote judicial cooperation
Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long held talks with his visiting Chinese counterpart He Rong in Hanoi on April 19 to discuss measures to promote judicial cooperation between the two countries.
Minister Long briefed his host on the socio-economic performance on Vietnam in the first quarter of this year as well as the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s policies and orientations to build and perfect the rule-of-law socialist State.
By 2030, Vietnam aims to build a democratic, fair, humane, complete, synchronous, unified, feasible, open, transparent, stable, accessible legal system, paving the way for innovation, sustainable development and a strict and consistent law enforcement mechanism, he said.
To this end, Vietnam needs the sharing of knowledge and experience from countries across the world, especially China, a neighbouring country with rich experience in law building and justice, which shares many similarities with Vietnam in terms of ideological foundation, the goal of building socialism and in politics, economics, culture and society.
For her part, the Chinese Minister said Vietnam’s important achievements in building and completing the rule-of-law socialist State are important premise for the two sides to exchange and consult each other's experience.
Regarding the Vietnam-China law and justice cooperation, the two ministers highly valued each other’s efforts to negotiate and sign two important cooperation agreements, namely the MoU on law cooperation to replace the 2017 protocol in October 2022, during CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s official visit to China, and the cooperation programme for 2025-2025 in December 2023 on the occasion of CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The two ministers asked their specialised agencies to coordinate closely together to implement the two documents, periodically review and evaluate bilateral cooperation activities' efficiency and proposing improvement measures.
Following the talks, the two ministers signed an agreement on the organisation of the first conference of judicial agencies of localities along the Vietnam-China border in China in 2025.
The conference will focus on law building, lawyer management, notary, judicial expertise, mediation, arbitration, legal aid, law dissemination and education, mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters, among others./.