Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported yesterday by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Prime Minister pays tribute to legendary founders of Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 18 attended a ceremony to offer incense to Vietnam’s forefathers Hung Kings at Hung Temple in Phu Tho province on the occasion of the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, which falls on the 10th day of the third lunar month every year.

Politics Cooperation with Vietnam among EU’s priorities in Indo-Pacific: official The Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium - the Vietnamese Delegation to the European Union (EU) held a meeting with the Asia-Oceania Working Party (COASI) of the EU Council on April 17 to update the latter on the country’s socio-economic situation and foreign policy and suggest cooperation areas to be promoted.

Politics CPV a top priority partner of Czech Republic-based communist party Chairwoman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Katerina Konecna affirmed the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is always one of the KSCM’s top priority partners while meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam on April 17.