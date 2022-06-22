First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan at the exchange (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee on June 22 jointly organised the Vietnam-China Youth Friendship Exchange Programme 2022.



Opening the programme, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan held talks with alternate member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and First Secretary of CYLC Central Committee He Junke.



During the talks, Tuan affirmed although the COVID-19 pandemic comprehensively affected exchange and cooperation activities of the two sides, Vietnamese and Chinese youth still found suitable ways to keep in touch, contributing to preserving the traditional friendship between the two countries.



For his part, He highlighted the special traditional friendship between the two countries’ youth unions, saying that exchange and cooperation activities between the two sides have helped strengthen relations between the two nations.



The two sides agreed that the HCYU and CYLC should bolster cooperation in youth work, economic development, education, press, communications and startups; and expand youth exchange in border localities.



Maintaining good relations between the two countries’ youth organisations will contribute to cultivating the traditional friendship between Vietnam and China, they said.



During the exchange, Vietnamese youth delegates gave presentations on the role of the youth union in accompanying and orienting young people to revive culture in the digital era; and in implementing the policy of promoting national digital transformation and developing the digital economy.



The Chinese side highlighted the role of the CYLC in enhancing its ability to serve and support young people, and ways to improve the capacity of youth organisations, and introduced a city model friendly to youth development./.