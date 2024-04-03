Politics France’s Nevers city looks to enhance cooperation with Vietnamese localities Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang paid a working visit to Nevers city of Nièvre province in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region from April 1-2, as part of activities to enhance cooperation between Vietnamese and French localities.

Politics Vatican Secretary for Relations with States to visit Vietnam from April 9-14 Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican, will visit Vietnam from April 9-14 at the invitation of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, the office of the conference announced on April 3.

Politics Congratulations to Portuguese Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 3 sent a message of congratulations to Luís Montenegro on his appointment as Prime Minister of Portugal.

Politics PCC's Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures against Party organisations, members The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Inspection Commission convened its 39th meeting in Hanoi on April 2 and 3, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and some relevant Party organisations and members.