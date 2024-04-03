Vietnam, China step up cooperation between localities
Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China Liu Ning discussed measures to further promote relations between Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and Guangxi province of China at their meeting in Chongzuo city on April 3.
Son, who is paying an official visit to China, affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always support and facilitate cooperation between Vietnamese localities and their Chinese counterparts, including Guangxi.
The minister suggested the two sides focus on implementing high-level common perceptions and major outcomes gained during the visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022, and the visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping in December 2023.
Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, and Guangxi should maintain and raise the efficiency of their existing cooperation mechanisms, step up friendship, conduct theory exchanges and share experience in Party building, social management and economic development, he continued.
Son asked Guangxi province to facilitate customs clearance at border gates, especially for Vietnamese agricultural products, and speed up the construction of border gate infrastructure.
At the same time, the two sides should enhance railway and road connectivity, and work to raise mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries’ people, especially younger generations, he said.
Son stressed the need for the two sides to closely coordinate in land border management in line with three legal documents on the land border and relevant agreements that Vietnam and China had previously signed.
Liu, for his part, expressed his support for Son’s proposals, and affirmed that Guangxi province attaches importance to friendship exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities.
The two sides should maximise their potential, strengths and reciprocity in cooperation, he noted./.