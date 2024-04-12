The Vietnamese delegation are welcomed in Yunnan (Photo: VNA)

Yunnan (VNA) – A number of activities were held as part of the eighth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange in China’s Yunnan province on April 12.



At the Hekou international border gate in Yunnan's Hekou district, Chinese Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Dong Jun hosted a Vietnamese delegation led by Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang.



Following the welcome ceremony, the ministers attended a border marker saluting ceremony, repainting marker number 102(1), a twin marker with its counterpart located in Vietnam.



They observed a coordinated patrol by Chinese and Vietnamese border guards, an activity that contributes to raising public awareness of the cause of protecting territorial sovereignty and national border security.



The visit extended to the Bei Shan elementary school and Batiaoban village in Honghe county, Yunnan province. The ministers met with representatives of Company 27, Border Guard Brigade 314.



The Vietnamese and Chinese delegates toured a photo exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange, which is also meant to concretise the Vietnam-China Joint Statement on continuing to deepen and elevate their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, as outlined during Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam in December 2023.



The visit concluded with a banquet hosted by the Chinese defence minister for the Vietnamese delegation, which returned home later that day./.