Politics Tree planting marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Finland ties A tree planting day was organised at Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 2 to mark the 106th anniversary of Finland’s Independence Day (December 6) and the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Finland diplomatic relations (January 25).

Politics Hanoi conference looks into Vietnam-US relationship A conference on 10 years of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership in retrospect and prospects of the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development was jointly held in Hanoi on December 2 by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the US Embassy in Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, China coast guards conduct joint patrol The coast guards of Vietnam and China conducted a joint patrol from November 29 to December 1 on the waters adjacent to the demarcation line in the Gulf of Tonkin, contributing to strengthening peace, stability and the rule of law at sea.

Politics CPV, Argentina’s political parties enhance communication exchange A delegation from the Communist Review, the theoretical organ of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, paid a working visit to Argentina from November 25 to December 1 to seek measures enhancing collaboration in communication work with major political parties in the South American country.