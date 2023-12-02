Vietnam, China to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership
Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung met with Politburo member, Director of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Hanoi on December 2.
The two sides highly valued positive results in the relations between the two Parties and the countries, especially important achievements during the 15 years since the establishment of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and after the China visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022.
Trung affirmed the high regard and top priority that the Vietnamese Party and State attach to the Vietnam-China relationship, and emphasised the long-term strategic orientation significance of the relations between the two Parties and their top leaders to the development of the Vietnam-China relationship in the new period.
Wang, for his part, stated that the Party, State and people of China attach great importance to the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with their Vietnamese counterparts, and consider developing the bilateral relations a priority in China's neighbouring diplomacy.
The official expressed his belief that with the orientations mapped out by the top leaders, the two sides will overcome all challenges, push ahead with national development, and contribute to the world socialist movement, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
Host and guest discussed and agreed on many measures to effectively realise high-level common perceptions, and constantly deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership of Vietnam and China./.