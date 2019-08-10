All eight Vietnamese contestants at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) are students from the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted. (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnam won a gold, three silver and three bronze medals as well as an honourable mention at the 13th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), which took place in Hungary from August 2 – 10.The competition was participated by 254 contestants from 46 countries all over the world. All eight Vietnamese students are from the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.The 2019 IOAA comprises of four exams – Theoretical exam, Data analysis Exam, Team competition and Observational exam in which questions concerning direct observation of the sky, in the real sky and in a planetarium.The gold medal went to Nguyen Manh Quan – a 11th grader – who was also honoured with an absolute winner prize for his absolute scores.The IOAA is an annual event for highly performed high school students from all around the world. Established in Thailand 2006, it was a joint initiative of five countries - Thailand, Indonesia, Iran, China and Poland, with the aim to popularise astronomy among high school students and to foster friendship and cooperation among young astronomers at international level. –VNA