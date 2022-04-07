Environment JICA to help HCM City tackle land subsidence The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Environment and Natural Resources has proposed other municipal departments and agencies cooperate with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in addressing land subsidence.

Health WHO urges changes for human health and planet The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam held an online seminar on April 7, calling for changes for the health of both humans and the planet.

Environment HCM City augments environmental protection efforts Ho Chi Minh City is set to carry out five groups of measures for environmental protection during 2021 - 2030 so as to continue easing pollution, improving environmental quality, and adapting to climate change towards the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Environment Ministry seeks GWEC’s support for realisation of 2050 net zero target The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked for assistance from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) to help Vietnam realise its net zero emissions target by 2050, especially regarding offshore wind power development, said Minister Nguyen Hong Dien at a working session with Mark Hutchinson, chair of GWEC’s Southeast Asia Task Force.