Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has closely followed the situation in Afghanistan and hoped that Afghanistan will soon stabilise for the benefit of its people and for peace and stability in the region, said Deputy Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang.

Hang made the statement while responding to reporters' questions regarding complicated developments in Afghanistan at the ministry's regular press briefing held virtually on August 19.



“As a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, Vietnam calls on involved parties not to use force, ensure security, order, essential infrastructure, the lives and properties of Afghanistan people and foreigners, especially women and children, as well as guaranteeing access to humanitarian aid when necessary," she said./.

