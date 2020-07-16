Vietnam committed to lifting ties with New Zealand: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Vietnam is committed to together with New Zealand soon lift bilateral relations to a new height, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference on July 16.
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang. (Photo: VNA)
She revealed that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will hold an online talk with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on July 22, during which they will discuss how to foster the comprehensive and practical bilateral partnership in multiple respects, such as politics, trade and investment, security and defence, education, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, and COVID-19 response.
The talks aim to take bilateral relations to a new level in line with the Joint Statement on Advancing the Comprehensive Partnership towards Strategic Partnership, released during the visit to New Zealand by PM Phuc in 2018, Hang added.
The two sides will also exchange views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.
Vietnam and New Zealand are celebrating 45 years of diplomatic ties this year, she said.
Bilateral ties have grown strongly over the past 45 years and the upgrade of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2009 marked a milestone for the two countries in developing more comprehensive, practical, and effective cooperation in various fields./.