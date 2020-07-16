Politics Defence Ministry donates medical supplies to help Cuba fight COVID-19 The Ministry of National Defence handed over medical supplies to Cuba at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 16 to aid its fight against the coronavirus.

ASEAN ASEAN peacekeeping centres network video conference The ASEAN peacekeeping centres network (APCN) hosted a meeting under the theme of ‘Enhancing cooperation among APCN members in response to COVID-19 pandemic’ on July 16 via video conference.

ASEAN ASEAN senior officials convene ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting convened via teleconference on July 16 under the chair of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnamese delegation to ASEAN SOM.

Politics Cuban friendship medal bestowed upon Vietnamese ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Nguyen Trung Thanh has received the country’ friendship medal for his contributions to Vietnam - Cuba relations.