Hanoi (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, head of the Permanent Delegation of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to work with other countries to promote the proposals outlined in the UN Secretary General's report “Our Common Agenda” (OCA).



Addressing a consultation held by UN General Assembly on March 3 under the theme “protecting our planet and being prepared for the future”, Giang applauded the report which he said includes many breakthrough initiatives and future orientations that are very important for Vietnam, developing countries and the world as a whole.



The Vietnamese diplomat said that the combination of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change, along with new ways of doing things, including the new initiatives of the UN Secretary General, will contribute to promoting the realisation of important priorities and plans of the international community.



According to the ambassador, initiatives such as the appointment of special envoys for future generations and future laboratories, or an emergency response mechanism to global crises, can help mobilise resources for existing mechanisms if implemented properly.



On health issues, the ambassador reaffirmed Vietnam's support for the global vaccination plan and assistance for low- and middle-income countries to access medical technology, as well as for strengthening institutions and finance for the World Health Organisation.



As for climate change, Giang said that at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), Vietnam has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and will not build new coal power plants.





The Vietnamese diplomat expressed support of the UN Secretary General's call for financial assistance and technology sharing for developing countries which should take into account the interests and concerns of the most affected countries such as small island nations and those that are facing serious risks.



Vietnam advocates a long-term approach, attaching importance to expertise and adequate research, in which a periodic report on strategic vision and global risks can be a creative way, he said.



In his opening speech, President of the 76th General Assembly Abdulla Shahid emphasised that many issues raised by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are very timely in the context that the world is facing many major challenges in terms of environment, health and climate change. He called on the international community to join hands to deal with these challenges, supplement more measures, practices and thoroughly discuss the UN Secretary General's proposals to ensure the rights and interests of future generations./.