Health Kien Giang readies medical infrastructure in face of COVID-19 risk The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is working to establish a temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment in its border city of Ha Tien amid complex developments of the coronavirus in neighbouring Cambodia and illegal border crossings.

Health Localities intensify COVID-19 prevention measures ahead of holidays Increased pandemic prevention measures have been noticed in cities and provinces nationwide, as the Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day (May 1) holidays approach.

Health No COVID-19 cases logged on April 27 morning Vietnam documented no COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 27, making the nation’s tally unchanged at 2,852 cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health PM: Vietnam not allowed to ease guard against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries, agencies, localities, units and individuals to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and raise the sense of responsibility for public health.