Hanoi (VNA) - The act of damaging the national flag of Vietnam is an insult to the feelings of the Vietnamese people and must be strongly condemned, said Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.



She made the statement during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on August 3 in reply to reporters’ question regarding Vietnam’s response to an incident on August 1 when a group of Filipinos held a protest and tore down the Vietnamese flag in front of the Vietnamese Embassy in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines.



The red flag with a yellow star in the centre is the sacred national flag of Vietnam, she said.

The spokesperson demanded that the Philippines handle the incident seriously, take effective measures to prevent such action which could affect the fine and growing strategic partnership between the two countries, from recurring./.



