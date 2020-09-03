Health Patient negative with COVID-19 in Da Nang dies A COVID-19 patient in central Da Nang city who tested negative three times for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 died on September 1.

Health No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 1 morning, keeping the country's total infections at 1,044, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.