Vietnam confirms 35th COVID-19 death
The Ministry of Health’s anti-COVID-19 task force in the central city of Da Nang on the afternoon of September 3 reported the death of another COVID-19 patient, the 35th fatality in Vietnam.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health’s anti-COVID-19 task force in the central city of Da Nang on the afternoon of September 3 reported the death of another COVID-19 patient, the 35th fatality in Vietnam.
The 83-year-old woman from the south-central province of Phu Yen died at the Hoa Vang Medical Centre due to severe pneumonia and respiratory failure caused by COVID-19, and sepsis.
The patient had end-stage chronic kidney failure and a history of high blood pressure and gastrointestinal bleeding.
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Vietnam did not record any new cases of COVID-19 on the morning of September 3, keeping its case tally at 1,046.
To date, 691 community infections of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in the country, including 551 linked with Da Nang since the new outbreak began in the central city on July 25.
As many as 746 patients have recovered while 35, mostly elderly with serious underlying health conditions, succumbed to the disease.
Among those still under treatment, 27 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 53 twice, and 37 others three times. Some patients remain in a critical condition, according to the treatment sub-committee.
There are 63,651 people that had close contact with confirmed cases or came from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present, including 1,009 in hospitals, 15,949 in other quarantine facilities, and 46,693 at home./.