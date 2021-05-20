Vietnam confirms 38th death related to COVID-19
Doctors discuss the treatment of a COVID-19 patient (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam on May 20 confirmed its 38th death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, who had suffered from underlying health conditions.
According to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control’s Treatment Sub-committee, the 64-year-old female patient was admitted to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases on May 4 with the diagnosis of blood infection, liver cancer, chronic hepatitis B, and hemophagocytic syndrome.
On May 19, she died of septic shock from liver cancer, chronic hepatitis B, hemophagocytic syndrome, leukopenia, and COVID-19 infection.
The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 infections in Vietnam has risen to 3,247, with 30 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 20, according to the Ministry of Health.
The country has logged 1,473 imported infections and 2,687 recoveries so far.
As many as 1,677 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the nation since it was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave on April 27./.